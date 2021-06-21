Anthony Joshua becomes key shareholder in world leading CBD and hemp product suppliers

Anthony Joshua has become a key shareholder in Love Hemp to help produce CBD products for athletes.

He has signed a three-year deal and will collaborate on a licenced range of CBD products for athletes, championing the Company's development in its work to position CBD as an internationally recognised, certified products for athletes.

Joshua is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in September in London in a defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

Joshua said: "Love Hemp is a great brand with an amazing vision. The ability of CBD to improve people's everyday lives is undeniable.

"I have a passion for dynamic British businesses, and for wellness, making Love Hemp a perfect brand for me to endorse and become a shareholder in. My work with Love Hemp will allow me to be involved in the company's aggressive growth strategy as well as developing my own branded wellness focused CBD products.

"Everyone should be able to experience and enjoy the many benefits CBD provides. I look forward to working with Love Hemp to achieve this goal."

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "We are excited and privileged to welcome Anthony Joshua to the Love Hemp family. His profile in the international sports arena is key to the ongoing growth of the Love Hemp brand into the amateur and elite sports world."