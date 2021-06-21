KSI and Austin McBroom verbally agree to meet in the ring in YouTuber boxing's next big fight – but Jake Paul isn't happy

KSI and Austin McBroom have agreed to fight in YouTuber boxing's next big moment but it has drawn ridicule from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, who began his boxing career against fellow online influencers but has now won three professional fights, has a longstanding rivalry with KSI.

But McBroom, who recently prevailed in a boxing event pitting YouTuber content creators against their rivals from Tik-Tok, could earn a fight with KSI first.

"I would beat every single person on that card," KSI said in his YouTube upload. "Including Austin, Gib."

McBroom then challenged KSI: "I'm ready whenever you are."

KSI teased: "Great warm up. I'm ready."

Image: Jake Paul and KSI's heated confrontation

But Jake Paul then interjected: "[Laugh out loud]. KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin.

"I guess 'music tours' and 'Covid' were only in the way of him fighting me."

Jake Paul defeated KSI's brother Deji in a white-collar bout. KSI then twice beat Logan Paul, Jake's brother.

After knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in his first professional fight, Jake Paul and KSI clashed inside the ring.

He said at the time: "KSI is next. Did you see your best friend get planted?"

KSI replied: "You are worse than your bro."

Jake Paul: "Let's make it happen."

Logan Paul has since gone eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Jake Paul has won all three of his fights by stoppage and will next box Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, on August 28.

KSI hasn't been back in the ring since beating Logan Paul in YouTuber boxing's biggest fight.

KSI launches new promotional company

KSI has joined forces with Wasserman Boxing and his management team, Proper Loud, to form a new boxing promotion company "to stage the world's biggest and best celebrity and crossover boxing events".

He said: "Since beating Logan Paul, I've been plotting my next move in boxing. Whenever I make a move, it's always big. I'm excited to announce that I have partnered with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud to create my own boxing promotion. Get ready for some incredible events featuring the biggest names from the world of sport and entertainment."

Mams Taylor, owner of Proper Loud, said: "It's with great pleasure that we announce this link up between KSI, Proper Loud and Wasserman Boxing. The Sauerland brothers have great experience in creating big fight nights and together we're going to set a new standard for events, reaching bigger audiences, and guaranteeing excitement and entertainment."

Nisse Sauerland, Director of Boxing at Wasserman, said: "We're delighted to partner with KSI and Proper Loud on this exciting new venture. We will bring decades of experience and expertise to deliver a new generation of fight fans with the highest production values and greatest match-ups in the world of celebrity and crossover boxing."

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said: "This is a major move for the boxing and entertainment industries. KSI is a mega-star with huge crossover appeal. He knows how to market himself and he knows how to sell events. He will bring a new audience to the sport of boxing."