KSI and Austin McBroom verbally agree to meet in the ring in YouTuber boxing's next big fight – but Jake Paul isn't happy

KSI and Austin McBroom have agreed to fight in YouTuber boxing's next big moment but it has drawn ridicule from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, who began his boxing career against fellow online influencers but has now won three professional fights, has a longstanding rivalry with KSI.

But McBroom, who recently prevailed in a boxing event pitting YouTuber content creators against their rivals from Tik-Tok, could earn a fight with KSI first.

"I would beat every single person on that card," KSI said in his YouTube upload. "Including Austin, Gib."

McBroom then challenged KSI: "I'm ready whenever you are."

KSI teased: "Great warm up. I'm ready."

Image: Jake Paul and KSI's heated confrontation

But Jake Paul then interjected: "[Laugh out loud]. KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin.

"I guess 'music tours' and 'Covid' were only in the way of him fighting me."

Jake Paul defeated KSI's brother Deji in a white-collar bout. KSI then twice beat Logan Paul, Jake's brother.

After knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in his first professional fight, Jake Paul and KSI clashed inside the ring.

He said at the time: "KSI is next. Did you see your best friend get planted?"

KSI replied: "You are worse than your bro."

Jake Paul: "Let's make it happen."

Logan Paul has since gone eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Jake Paul has won all three of his fights by stoppage and will next box Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, on August 28.

KSI hasn't been back in the ring since beating Logan Paul in YouTuber boxing's biggest fight.