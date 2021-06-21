KSI and Austin McBroom verbally agree to meet in the ring in YouTuber boxing's next big fight – but Jake Paul isn't happy

Jake Paul criticises KSI: "I guess 'music tours' and 'Covid' were only in the way of him fighting me"; KSI and Austin McBroom may be set for the next major YouTuber boxing match

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 21 June 2021 10:56, UK

KSI speaks last year about how a fight with Jake Paul may happen

KSI and Austin McBroom have agreed to fight in YouTuber boxing's next big moment but it has drawn ridicule from Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, who began his boxing career against fellow online influencers but has now won three professional fights, has a longstanding rivalry with KSI.

But McBroom, who recently prevailed in a boxing event pitting YouTuber content creators against their rivals from Tik-Tok, could earn a fight with KSI first.

"I would beat every single person on that card," KSI said in his YouTube upload. "Including Austin, Gib."

McBroom then challenged KSI: "I'm ready whenever you are."

KSI teased: "Great warm up. I'm ready."

The two came head-to-head after Jake Paul secured a first round knockout against AnEsonGib in January
Image: Jake Paul and KSI's heated confrontation

But Jake Paul then interjected: "[Laugh out loud]. KSI immediately jumping at the opportunity to fight Austin.

"I guess 'music tours' and 'Covid' were only in the way of him fighting me."

Jake Paul defeated KSI's brother Deji in a white-collar bout. KSI then twice beat Logan Paul, Jake's brother.

After knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib in his first professional fight, Jake Paul and KSI clashed inside the ring.

He said at the time: "KSI is next. Did you see your best friend get planted?"

KSI replied: "You are worse than your bro."

Jake Paul: "Let's make it happen."

Jake Paul says he will put on a 'boxing clinic' when he fights Tyron Woodley in August

Logan Paul has since gone eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Jake Paul has won all three of his fights by stoppage and will next box Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, on August 28.

KSI hasn't been back in the ring since beating Logan Paul in YouTuber boxing's biggest fight.

