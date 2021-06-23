Justis Huni requires hand surgery as Australia's heavyweight champion is forced to pull out of Tokyo Olympics

Australia's Olympic boxing team have suffered a major blow after heavyweight champion Justis Huni pulled out of the Tokyo Games due to hand injuries.

The 22-year-old had launched a professional career before the Olympics, becoming the youngest Australian champion in over a century, but his hopes of winning a gold medal have been ended after he required surgery.

Huni had recently enhanced his reputation with a high-profile stoppage victory over Paul Gallen, a former rugby league star, but is now set to be sidelined for up to five months.

"We are all disappointed Justis Huni won't be going to the Olympics," his promoter Dean Lonergan told Sky Sports. "No-one more so than Justis himself.

"He has been training for this moment since he was seven years old, with encouragement, assistance and commitment from his whole family to get him where he is today.

🃏MORE TRICKS THAN A MAGICIAN🎩



✨The magic hands and feet of @VasylLomachenko return this weekend✨



📺Lomachenko v Nakatani Sunday 3am Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/rPgnmpzPzx — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 22, 2021

"Justis took two injuries into his last two fights, expecting to be able to fight through the pain until after the Olympics.

"The injuries have proved too extreme and now surgery is required, ending his Olympic dream.

"At the moment he is looking at four to five months out of boxing."

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko against Masayoshi Nakatani from 3am on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.