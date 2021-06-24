Chris Eubank Jr is guaranteed world title action as promoter Kalle Sauerland hints at massive plans for this year

Chris Eubank Jr has been guaranteed 'world title action' as promoter Kalle Sauerland promises 'massive' plans for two fights this year.

Eubank Jr sealed a dominant points victory over Marcus Morrison in May, his first fight with new trainer Roy Jones Jr, and the 31-year-old is set to return by the end of this summer.

His current status as the WBA 'interim' middleweight champion means that Eubank Jr is well positioned to target the WBA's 'super' champion Ryota Murata or 'regular' champion Erislandy Lara, while IBF king Gennadiy Golovkin remains the top target.

Image: Kalle Sauerland and Roy Jones Jr are planning Eubank Jr's next two fights

"Eubank has got a massive, massive second half of this year," Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, told Sky Sports.

"He's obviously come back with that Morrison fight. We're sitting down now to work out the plan for the rest of the year. Is it one more fight, let's say at a domestic level? Do we go straight into the world title fight?

"There are lots of different discussions going on at the moment. Expect a big, big announcement in the next week to 10 days, I would say."

Eubank Jr revealed how he resisted his ruthless instincts in the Morrison fight, preferring instead to sharpen the skills that he learned from ring legend Jones Jr.

Keep your head up in failure & your head down in success. pic.twitter.com/BilsIQoFGV — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 31, 2021

"I had him hurt bad in the second round and probably could have ended the fight," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports after his unanimous points win.

"But I wanted rounds. I wanted to use some of the stuff that Roy Jones has taught me. Experience the instructions he was giving me.

"If I see an opening, I usually take it. But I'm here to learn with a new coach. You can't get better by knocking a guy out in the second round.

"I decided to keep him in there."

Sauerland has admitted that Jones Jr will play a major role in deciding Eubank Jr's ideal path to a world title triumph.

"We're very, very excited because him and Roy Jones, it's like the dynamic duo," he said. "Fantastic combination, fantastic link-up, and they're just great fun to work with.

There's two fights left this year, we know that, and it's a question what the trainer wants as well, which is something new by the way in the Eubank circle.

"He's [Eubank Jr] training really, really hard and I think he'll be out late August, early September. That's what we're looking at right now.

"We're meeting later this week to decide what route we go. There are two fights left this year, we know that, and it's a question of what the trainer wants as well, which is something new by the way in the Eubank circle.

"Roy has got a big say there and junior obviously, and senior with his wisdom and years of experience.

"We've got a big board meeting, let's call it that. You don't often have that with boxers, it has a board meeting feel to it and we're looking forward to that. That's the end of this week.

"There is definitely world title action this year."