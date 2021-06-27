Gervonta Davis stops Mario Barrios after Floyd Mayweather issues rallying cry in the corner

Gervonta Davis demolished Mario Barrios in the 11th round after receiving words of warning from his mentor Floyd Mayweather during the WBA title fight in Atlanta.

Davis floored Barrios twice in the eighth round, but Mayweather told his protege he was trailing on the scorecards after the ninth, and the Baltimore fighter reacted with an explosive stoppage to claim the WBA 'regular' super-lightweight belt.

In the early rounds, Davis had been troubled by the superior height and reach of Barrios, who had pumped out a probing jab.

Image: Floyd Mayweather offered stern advice to Davis in the corner

But Davis displayed his threat when he landed an uppercut in the third, while Barrios had to withstand thudding body shots in the fifth.

Destructive punch power from Davis was on show in the eighth as he twice sent Barrios tumbling to the canvas with big right hands.

Image: Davis gradually found the range for his power punches

Barrios fought back defiantly in the ninth, briefly trapping Davis by the ropes, and Mayweather went to the corner before the next round to deliver stern advice.

Davis responded to the rallying cry from the boss of his promotional team, hurting Barrios in the closing stages of the 10th and then finishing the fight in the next.

Image: The stubborn resistance of Barrios was finally broken

An uppercut dropped Barrios to his knees and the referee waved it off after Davis followed up with more ferocious punches.