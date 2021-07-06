Deontay Wilder's silence criticised by Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum – 'what can he say?'

Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum has accused Deontay Wilder of hiding from intrusive questions in the build-up to their trilogy fight.

Wilder chose to sit quietly wearing headphones to block out Fury's words when they met a press conference ahead of their next WBC heavyweight title fight on July 24.

The American, who lost his belt and unbeaten record to Fury, had previously blamed the result on his ring-walk costume tiring out his legs, a "disloyal" trainer and made unfounded accusations about his rival's gloves.

0:47 Fury says the third fight against Wilder will finish even quicker

Fury's US-based promoter Arum of Top Rank told Sky Sports about Wilder: "What can he say? After shooting his mouth off and throwing his trainer under a bus. Everybody knows [his axed trainer] Mark Breland is one of the nicest people in the world.

"He didn't say Breland trained him wrong which fighters always say.

"He said Breland doped his water so he couldn't perform! That is insanity.

"He said the referee Kenny Bayless was drunk! Insanity.

Image: Wilder has teamed up with new trainer Malik Scott

"The gloves that Fury had were somehow not correct! Crazy. The gloves don't go to anybody except the commission, they are locked up. They are put on, with all the cameras there, in the dressing room.

"So what is he talking about?

"If I said something like that I'd also put headphones on so nobody could ask me questions about it."

Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports last month: "Not only is Fury in for a shock, but the whole world is.

"Of course, Fury [was more hurt]. I gave him concussion. Didn't you see his eyes go back in the back of his head?

Image: Fury inflicted a seventh round stoppage on the American in their rematch

"Even under the circumstances that I was under, he can't even knock me out.

"I was alive and well, still standing on my feet, so he has a lot to worry about. Not me.

"Like I said, the truth shall set you free. This is retaliation.

"The towel should never have been thrown in with a fighter like me," said Wilder.

"When you have a fighter like me, you let me fight off my shield. Like I always asked to do so.

"When you have a fighter that, you have to be perfect for 12 rounds and he only has to be perfect for two seconds. You let it go until the fat lady sings and during that time, the fat lady wasn't singing."