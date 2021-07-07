Josh Taylor vs Terence Crawford planned by Top Rank's Bob Arum for Edinburgh – it 'will blow the lid off everything in the UK'

Josh Taylor could welcome Terence Crawford to Scotland in one of boxing's best available fights, says promoter Bob Arum.

Top Rank's Arum oversees the careers of both undefeated pound-for-pound fighters and is planning to match them in Taylor's home city of Edinburgh next year.

Taylor's recent capture of the undisputed super-lightweight championship means he has followed in Crawford's footsteps - and he now wants to challenge for the American's welterweight title.

📆ON THIS DAY: Crawford wins 1st world title🌍👑



Back in 2014 @terencecrawford beat Ricky Burns on points to claim the WBO world lightweight title in Glasgow🤜✨ pic.twitter.com/PmgzILxyDF — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 1, 2021

"Josh is a major talent," Arum told Sky Sports. "He will be fighting Jack Catterall in November.

"Then, we hope, early next year we will be able to do a fight that will blow the lid off of everything in the UK.

"That would be Taylor challenging Crawford for the welterweight title.

"It would be primetime in the UK. We'd love to do it there in the spring with 60,000 people in Scotland.

"My grandson says Edinburgh is a fantastic city!"

Image: Josh Taylor defeated Jose Ramirez to become an undisputed champion in May

Taylor will first face Catterall, his WBO mandatory challenger, and is hoping to stage a homecoming fight at Edinburgh Castle or Hibernian's football stadium at Easter Road.

Crawford currently holds the WBO welterweight title and has stopped Kell Brook and Amir Khan. He also defeated Ricky Burns on a previous visit to Scotland.

Taylor said about fighting Crawford: "There's always been a fight - Viktor Postol was a step too far, Regis Prograis was a step too far, Jose Ramirez was a step too far.

"They were all too good for me and I keep proving them wrong, and I'll prove them wrong again.

"I believe in my own ability. I believe I've fought better opposition than Crawford has, although Crawford is very, very good, he's elite level.

Image: Terence Crawford has claimed victory over Amir Khan, Kell Brook and Ricky Burns

"But he hasn't fought the best opponents in his division. He's fought good fighters, good opposition, but I believe I fought at the better level. I fought better fighters on the way up."

Taylor said about dream fights with Crawford and Manny Pacquiao: "We can make these fights happen, so it's a mouth-watering time for me at the minute. It's very exciting, the prospect of these massive fights, so it is huge.

"Obviously Pacquiao has got the Errol Spence fight coming up, but [we've] made the conversations and the connections, and I'm pretty sure they've seen me fighting as well. Seen what I want to do is go up to 147 [lbs] so I'm pretty sure they'll be interested in having those fights as well."