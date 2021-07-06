Natasha Jonas admits fighters are 'petrified' of a first defeat but reveals how she overcame a fear of failure

Natasha Jonas admits that fighters are "petrified" of a first defeat, but revealed how she overcame a fear of failure ahead of a world title fight with Katie Taylor.

The Liverpudlian remains firmly in contention to challenge another world champion after enhancing her reputation in a slender points loss to Taylor in May.

But Jonas, a London 2012 Olympian, accepts that she only reached the highest level after learning vital lessons from setbacks in the amateur and professional ranks.

Image: Jonas emerged with credit from a world title fight against Katie Taylor

Speaking on Episode five of 'Rise With Us', Jonas told Sky Sports: "There is no one that I know of, or athlete that I can think of, that hasn't failed and everyone is so petrified of failing and everyone is petrified in boxing to lose an 0.

"Sometimes it becomes more of a pressure when you've got an 0 to keep it.

"But I would say to anyone, don't be scared to fail, because failure just makes you that little bit better next time you fail again.

"So what, get a little bit better next time.

"There's nothing to be scared of about failing, because it will improve you. I had never been beat domestically in the amateurs and then in my first international bout, I got beat, and I was like, 'wow'.

"I went back and reassessed myself because when you're winning it's easy to think that things are going perfect, because you're winning.

"But as soon as you lose, you go back and you fix things that were happening from day one. You didn't really have to fix it, because you were still winning, so that's what you go and do."

Speaking on the latest episode of Rise With Us, Natasha Jonas explains the importance of maintaining her self-belief.

Jonas lost her unbeaten record in a shock loss to Viviane Obenauf in 2018, and had to overcome self-doubts before restoring her reputation.

A hotly disputed draw with Terri Harper last summer denied Jonas a world title, although she emerged with credit from a thrilling clash with Taylor, the undisputed world lightweight champion.

Jonas said: "Even with Obenauf as a professional, I was like, 'Okay,' I had to start from rock-bottom again and that was hard because I'd never lost in that manner before.

"That was more of an ego thing as well. I was like, 'Wow, she did that to me.' I had to pick myself up and it took me a long time to even decide to come back from that, because I was like, 'Have I still go it? Am I getting too old? Has the baby affected me?'

"I was starting to question myself. Other people were sending me stuff on social media, saying 'She's past it, she's too old, she's too this, she's too that.' I was thinking, 'Are they right?'

