David Haye split from Derek Chisora because he knows the British heavyweight will be knocked out by Joseph Parker, says David Higgins

David Haye and Derek Chisora have announced an amicable split ahead of an expected rematch with New Zealand's Joseph Parker, who defeated the British heavyweight by split decision in Manchester in May

By Richard Damerell

Thursday 8 July 2021 10:30, UK

Derek Chisora
Image: Derek Chisora has parted company from manager David Haye

David Haye knows that Derek Chisora is heading for a knockout defeat to Joseph Parker and 'jumped ship', says the New Zealander's manager David Higgins.

The British heavyweight announced an amicable split from his manager Haye following a three-year partnership, which ended in a split decision points loss to Parker in Manchester in May.

Higgins has confirmed he is discussing the 'final points' of a Chisora vs Parker rematch, but has questioned whether Haye knew his fighter would suffer a crushing loss in the second fight.

"I think Haye realises that Joseph Parker is going to knock Chisora out and put him into retirement and so maybe he wants to jump off the ship before it sinks," Higgins told Sky Sports.

"If Joseph were to finish Chisora by stoppage, which we think he will, then it's the end of meaningful boxing matches for Chisora."

Trending

0:55
Watch highlights as Joseph Parker climbs off the canvas to defeat Derek Chisora

Chisora's first fight with Haye had ended in a knockout loss to Dillian Whyte, but the 37-year-old successfully rebuilt with wins over Senad Gashi, Artur Szpilka and David Price, before a battling points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October.

But Higgins believes Chisora will be suitably prepared for Parker, even without the guidance of Haye.

Also See:

"I was a little bit surprised [about the split]," said Higgins. "They seemed a pretty tight unit. David obviously knows his way around boxing, both in the ring and promotionally.

"They are probably just heading in different directions.

"Unfortunately, I'm not available.

Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker
Image: Joseph Parker has been training alongside Tyson Fury in Las Vegas [Pic courtesy of Joseph Parker's Instagram]

"He's been through a lot of battles, he's experienced. He nearly beat Joseph. It was very close and he knows what he's doing.

"As much as I'd like to claim some psychological edge, I don't think so."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports