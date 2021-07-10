Dillian Whyte calls for WBC to order Deontay Wilder to face him in world title fight instead of Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has urged the WBC to order a world title fight against Deontay Wilder as a resolution, with Tyson Fury's fight against the American set to be postponed.

Whyte currently holds the WBC 'interim' belt, but has called on the governing body to install him as the full WBC heavyweight champion after Fury's defence of the WBC title against Wilder on July 24 was thrown into disarray amid reports of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Brixton man has referred to a similar ruling from the WBC, who previously changed Vitali Klitschko's status to allow a fight between Bermane Stiverne and Chris Arreola before Wilder started his own WBC title reign.

"This is why they have the interim champion," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"When stuff like this happens and fights fall through and the champion is injured or can't fight, or for whatever reason can't defend the title, then the interim champion steps up.

Make me world champion, I'll fight Wilder as a world champion, and the winner of that fights Tyson Fury, and the winner of that fights Anthony Joshua for the undisputed.

"That's how Wilder became champion in the first place. Remember Vitali Klitschko wasn't able to defend the title, because he was in the process of becoming a mayor, and they made him Emeritus champion and made the other belt for Stiverne to fight Arreola and then Wilder for, so this is a similar kind of thing.

"That is where everything is solved with one action."

Whyte has endured a frustrating wait for a WBC title fight, despite being ranked as the No 1 contender for a prolonged spell of over 1,000 days, a position which was strengthened when he regained the WBC interim belt with a destructive rematch win over Alexander Povetkin in March.

"The only way Wilder will fight me is if I'm world champion," said Whyte. "If the WBC makes me world champion and orders Wilder to fight me, we can fight.

"I've always tried to be the solution since the start of my career. I'll fight anyone. I don't care about all this politics. All I want to do is fight.

"Tyson Fury has held all the titles but has never made a single defence of any of them. It's a year and a half since he won the WBC belt and still no fight in sight. Just excuses. What the hell is going on? It's a joke!

"The WBC should make Fury champion in recess like they did Devin Haney, give me the belt, put me in the position, and I'll fight. I'll fight all of these guys.

"I've fought and beaten more of the WBC top 15 than Fury and Wilder put together. They should [The WBC] one hundred per cent do the right thing.

"There's been a lot of inactivity with the title. This is the worst the WBC title has ever been. The WBC heavyweight title has been a mess for years now. There have only been five fights against three opponents in four years. It's ridiculous!"