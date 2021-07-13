"I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death," Sebastian Eubank's wife has released a statement confirming the 29-year-old died of a heart attack in Dubai

Sebastian Eubank, the son of Chris Eubank, died from a heart attack in Dubai last week

Sebastian Eubank, the son of Chris Eubank, died from a heart attack while in the sea in Dubai, according to his widow.

The 29-year-old died last week, just days before his 30th birthday and a month after he became a father.

Following a post-mortem examination, Salma Abdelati said her husband had a "pre-existing heart condition" which was not previously known about, and Eubank probably could not have been saved even if he had been out of the water.

Image: The 29-year-old had started a professional boxing career

Salma Abdelati said in a statement: "Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water.

"There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

"While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.

"He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

"I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.

Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion.

"I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time."

Chris Eubank said he was "devastated" by his son's death, describing him as a "deep thinker who liked to challenge and accepted wisdom".

Sebastian had followed his father and brother Chris Eubank Jr into the ring, starting a professional boxing career with two victories.

I haven't cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I'm sorry I wasn't there to watch your back like a big brother's supposed to. Can't believe you're really gone man but you'll always be in my heart, mind & spirit.

Eubank Snr said in a statement: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

"He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends."

Eubank Jr also paid tribute in a series of posts about his brother.

He said in a series of tweets: "My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself.

And to everyone out there reading this right now DON'T take ANY of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro 🕊🕊

"A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself.

"I haven't cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I'm sorry I wasn't there to watch your back like a big brother's supposed to. Can't believe you're really gone man but you'll always be in my heart, mind & spirit."