Olympic boxing schedule – when are Team GB fighting at Tokyo 2020?

Follow Sky Sports' digital coverage of Team GB's boxers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - we will provide unrivalled access to their inspirational stories and their journeys to claim gold

James Dielhenn

Thursday 22 July 2021 13:38, UK

2:07
Meet the boxers aiming for gold in Tokyo

Below is the Olympic boxing schedule showing the first fights for every member of Team GB.

Saturday July 24

(UK times)

9.15am - women's featherweight, round of 32 - Karriss Artingstall (GB) vs Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi (Botswana)

10.03am - men's featherweight, round of 32 - Peter McGrail (GB) vs Chatchai-Decha Butdee (Thailand)

Charley Davison left boxing for seven years to have three children and now wants to make them proud
Charley Davison left boxing for seven years to have three children and now wants to make them proud

Sunday July 25

6.27am - men's light-heavyweight, round of 32 - Ben Whittaker (GB) vs Jorge Luis Viva Palacios (Colombia)

10.03am - women's flyweight, round of 32 - Charley Davison (GB) vs Rabab Cheddar (Morocco)

10.36am - men's lightweight, round of 32 - Luke McCormack (GB) vs Manish Kaushik

Monday July 26

9.15am - men's flyweight, round of 32 - Galal Yafai (GB) vs Koryun Soghomonyan (Armenia)

Cheavon Clarke 0:43
Cheavon Clarke explains his journey from lorry driver to Olympian

Tuesday July 27

3am - men's welterweight, round of 16 - Pat McCormack (GB) vs TBD

5.24am - women's lightweight, round of 32 - Caroline Dubois (GB) vs Donjeta Sadiku (Kosovo)

10.18am - men's heavyweight, round of 16 - Cheavon Clarke (GB) vs Abner Teixeira (Brazil)

preview image 0:38
Caroline Dubois reveals Claressa Shields is her 'big inspiration'

Wednesday July 28

3.30am - women's middleweight, round of 16 - Lauren Price (GB) vs Myagmarjargal Munkhbat (Mongolia)

Thursday July 29

4.36am - men's super-heavyweight, round of 16 - Frazer Clarke (GB) vs Tsotne Rogava (Ukraine)

