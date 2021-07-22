Olympic boxing schedule – when are Team GB fighting at Tokyo 2020?

Below is the Olympic boxing schedule showing the first fights for every member of Team GB.
Saturday July 24
(UK times)
9.15am - women's featherweight, round of 32 - Karriss Artingstall (GB) vs Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi (Botswana)
10.03am - men's featherweight, round of 32 - Peter McGrail (GB) vs Chatchai-Decha Butdee (Thailand)
Sunday July 25
6.27am - men's light-heavyweight, round of 32 - Ben Whittaker (GB) vs Jorge Luis Viva Palacios (Colombia)
10.03am - women's flyweight, round of 32 - Charley Davison (GB) vs Rabab Cheddar (Morocco)
10.36am - men's lightweight, round of 32 - Luke McCormack (GB) vs Manish Kaushik
Monday July 26
9.15am - men's flyweight, round of 32 - Galal Yafai (GB) vs Koryun Soghomonyan (Armenia)
Tuesday July 27
3am - men's welterweight, round of 16 - Pat McCormack (GB) vs TBD
5.24am - women's lightweight, round of 32 - Caroline Dubois (GB) vs Donjeta Sadiku (Kosovo)
10.18am - men's heavyweight, round of 16 - Cheavon Clarke (GB) vs Abner Teixeira (Brazil)
Wednesday July 28
3.30am - women's middleweight, round of 16 - Lauren Price (GB) vs Myagmarjargal Munkhbat (Mongolia)
Thursday July 29
4.36am - men's super-heavyweight, round of 16 - Frazer Clarke (GB) vs Tsotne Rogava (Ukraine)