Anthony Joshua vows to 'find ways' to 'exploit' Oleksandr Usyk's southpaw stance ahead of world heavyweight championship defence

Anthony Joshua intends to deliver a "statement performance" and blend "technical ability and God-given talent" to dispatch Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships are on the line against his mandatory challenger Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"When I step into that ring, no matter how much of a nice guy I am, it's about winning," Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports.

Image: Joshua vs Usyk, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"It's about defining performances and training in the right fashion so I look good, which adds stock to my value.

"When you fight good opponents people respect it. They have to give you credit.

"This is about being a throwback fighter and taking on all challenges.

"It's about statement performances."

Ukraine's undefeated Usyk won the undisputed cruiserweight championship and has successfully stepped up into the heavyweight division with a unique style from his southpaw stance.

4:06 'Oleksandr Usyk will be a big test for AJ!'

Joshua will be fighting a southpaw for the first time since he defeated Charles Martin in 2016, 10 fights ago, and he said: "It's all about ring time - the more time you spend in the ring, the more time you spend lacing your boots, the more time you spend with your gloves on.

"Understanding angles, where you are when you finish punching, where shots are coming from.

"Everything is in reverse with a southpaw.

"That's the technical element, then you have the spiritual element. I am a fighting person. I pray and meditate and visualise. I train my mind. That will get me a long way, as well.

"Mix of the technical ability and the God-given talent? Even though I'm fighting a southpaw I should be able to find ways and see gaps to exploit each of my opponents."

Image: Joshua and Tottenham legend Ledley King

Joshua and Usyk each won gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics and now, nine years later, will collide in the same city at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I did mine in a short span of time," Joshua said about his Olympic gold. "From the day I walked into the gym to getting to the Olympics and winning was three years.

"He has had a long, vast amateur career. We have been on the same trajectory as professionals.

"It shows the hustlers always meet at the top. The cream rises to the top."

1:54 'Joshua must be at the top of his game to beat Usyk!'

Victory for Joshua would renew hope of an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury, who must first defend his WBC belt against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

Joshua said of Usyk: "I rate all my opponents. He's good. It's all about the final bell and whose hand is raised. He's good but I'm better.

"He is a great challenger for the heavyweight titles.

"I'm looking to do a good job, to handle business, because I have my eyes set on other things."