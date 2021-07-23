Callum Smith ‘will be a champion again’ says new trainer Buddy McGirt as they ponder a switch to light-heavyweight

Callum Smith has “more to him than puncher power”, says new trainer Buddy McGirt, as the pair consider how to recapture a world title.

Smith could reinvent himself in the light-heavyweight division after his super-middleweight championship reign and unbeaten record were ended by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

He confirmed a new partnership with trainer McGirt this week, and his new cornerman told Sky Sports: "I always thought he could fight, from the first day I saw him.

Image: Callum Smith could move up to light-heavyweight

"He can punch, but there is more to him than punch power. He has to gain confidence in his other skills.

"I know that he will be a champion again."

American McGirt explained how the link-up came about: "Callum's brother Paul gave me a call and asked if I'd be interested in taking on his brother. I went to Liverpool, we worked for a couple of days, now here we are."

The light-heavyweight division that Smith is considering entering is ruled by undefeated Russian duo Artur Beterbiev (IBF and WBC champion) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA) while Joe Smith Jr holds the WBO belt.

"It's a very tough division, a hot division," said McGirt.

"If he has a couple of fights to get comfortable at the weight, I don't see anyone to stop him becoming a champion."

Image: Artur Beterbiev has a 100 percent KO ratio

Smith's conqueror Canelo holds the WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight belts and is aiming to face IBF titleholder Caleb Plant to decide an undisputed champion.

McGirt already has a plan, should Smith ever get a second shot at the Mexican great.

"I would train him to use his height and reach," he said. "You can't let Canelo get into a rhythm. You have to take him out of his element. Once Canelo gets comfortable, you can forget it."