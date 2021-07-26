Galal Yafai stops Koryun Soghomonyan in his opening bout at Tokyo Olympic Games

Galal Yafai ruthlessly stopped Koryun Soghomonyan to send out a brutal warning to his flyweight rivals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 28-year-old overwhelmed his Armenian opponent with hurtful combinations, enforcing three standing counts before the bout was waved off in the third round as Yafai advanced to the last 16.
Setting a blistering pace, Yafai quickly unloaded a right hand, followed by a left uppercut and Soghomonyan was soon issued a standing count amid a fierce assault in the first round.
Soghomonyan received another standing count in the second as Yafai caught him clean with a stinging straight left hand.
The referee had seen enough after another standing count in the third, calling a halt to the one-sided contest after Yafai continued to punish Soghomonyan with precise punches.
Yafai, who is the brother of former world champion Kal and ex-European title holder Gamal, is the fifth Team GB boxer to advance from the last 32 in Japan.