Galal Yafai stops Koryun Soghomonyan in his opening bout at Tokyo Olympic Games

Galal Yafai seals a third-round stoppage victory over Koryun Soghomonyan after enforcing three standing counts for his Armenian opponent as the Team GB boxer advanced to the last 16 at the Tokyo Games

Monday 26 July 2021 09:48, UK

Image: Galal Yafai had too much power for Koryun Soghomonyan

Galal Yafai ruthlessly stopped Koryun Soghomonyan to send out a brutal warning to his flyweight rivals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old overwhelmed his Armenian opponent with hurtful combinations, enforcing three standing counts before the bout was waved off in the third round as Yafai advanced to the last 16.

Setting a blistering pace, Yafai quickly unloaded a right hand, followed by a left uppercut and Soghomonyan was soon issued a standing count amid a fierce assault in the first round.

Image: The 28-year-old advanced to the last 16 in Tokyo

Soghomonyan received another standing count in the second as Yafai caught him clean with a stinging straight left hand.

The referee had seen enough after another standing count in the third, calling a halt to the one-sided contest after Yafai continued to punish Soghomonyan with precise punches.

Yafai, who is the brother of former world champion Kal and ex-European title holder Gamal, is the fifth Team GB boxer to advance from the last 32 in Japan.

