Joe Joyce could be open to British heavyweight battle vs Derek Chisora as he waits for world title fight, says Frank Warren

Joe Joyce could be open to a British battle against Derek Chisora as he waits for a world heavyweight title fight, says promoter Frank Warren.

Joyce preserved his status as the next WBO mandatory challenger with a sixth round stoppage win over Carlos Takam at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

The unbeaten 35-year-old will target the winner of Anthony Joshua's WBO, WBA and IBF title defence against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but Chisora might feature in Joyce's immediate plans.

Image: Joyce stopped Carlos Takam in the sixth round at Wembley Arena on Saturday

"We tried to make the fight for July 24, and have done so before," promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

"His team have told me he doesn't fancy it. He was even saying the same this weekend and that he wants to fight [Joseph] Parker and not Joe Joyce.

He's the guy who is best placed in the heavyweight division to break into the Fury, AJ, Wilder world title scene.

"The reward for beating Joe would put Derek in the No.1 spot with the WBO, but he wants to fight Parker, a lower ranked guy? That's the mentality I suppose after 11 losses.

"The fact is Joe is the WBO No 1, and is next in line for the winner of AJ vs Usyk and that's where our focus is.

4:28 Look back at when Derek Chisora was offered the Joe Joyce fight in the past...

"But if Joe and his team tell me they want a tick over fight whilst we are waiting on AJ or Usyk, someone like Del Boy could work. He would give Joe some rounds before being broken down and stopped."

Chisora is yet to finalise a rematch with Joseph Parker after suffering a split decision loss to the New Zealander in May.