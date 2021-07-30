Luke Campbell retires from boxing nine years after Olympic gold medal at London 2012

Luke Campbell has called time on a boxing career which saw him sensationally claim an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

The Hull fighter retires aged 33 with 20 professional wins and four losses - he fell short of becoming a world champion on two agonising occasions.

Campbell firstly lost a split decision to WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares on away turf in California in 2017 after recovering from an early knock-down.

He revealed afterwards that his father had passed away in the days prior, but Campbell opted to go ahead with the fight without making his grief public.

Two years later, Campbell had the difficult task of challenging pound-for-pound phenom Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles.

Campbell engaged in a technical duel with Lomachenko before being knocked down in the 11th round and emerged with credit from a unanimous decision defeat at The O2 in London.

The skilful southpaw has brought an end to his career after a January stoppage loss to Ryan Garcia, who finished the fight with a body shot in the seventh round after Campbell had floored him in the second.

But the memory of his Olympic gold dream will be immortalised forever, particularly in his home city of Hull where it is remembered by a golden letterbox, the gesture afforded to every successful Team GB Olympian at those Games.

He was a part of a GB team in 2012 that included Anthony Joshua and Natasha Jonas.

Campbell shot into the pro ranks and stopped local rival Tommy Coyle in Hull, while he also notably beat Derry Mathews, avenged his first loss to Yvan Mendy and won a Commonwealth title.

Reflecting on his career in a statement, Campbell said: "Every fight, right the way from my debut on 13th June 2013, up to my last on 2nd January 2021, the cheers and messages of encouragement have always been monumental. Throughout my career I've tried to test myself against the very best in the industry and never shied away from anyone. I'm so grateful this hasn't gone unnoticed from supporters and I appreciate you all.

"The past year in boxing though has been tough. An extremely long training camp away from family meant I was only able to spend a few days with my newborn child and also resulted in me having Christmas apart from them on the other side of the world.

"It's in these moments that you realise what is truly important in life. I've lived my dreams and accomplished more than I ever imagined I would. In the same way that my dad was able to witness my greatest achievements, I want to be able to do that for my children and make sure I'm always there to see their biggest triumphs.

It’s been a blast, thank you.



"Boxing has been a part of who I am since the age of 13 and I would not have been able to reach half the heights I have without the incredible support of my wife Lyndsey, who has been with me every step and every punch of the way. I cannot wait to spend more time with you and our three beautiful boys."