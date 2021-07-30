Tyson Fury has been warned that Deontay Wilder is a loaded gun who has been priming his one punch KO power

Tyson Fury is facing a "loaded gun" in Deontay Wilder, who can destroy the British star's blockbuster plans with a single punch, says promoter Bob Arum.

Top Rank boss Arum has told Sky Sports that an undisputed world heavyweight title clash between Fury and Joshua is 'an easy fight to make' in 2022.

But a huge battle between Britain's rival champions will hang in the balance when Joshua firstly faces Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office, then Fury takes on Wilder in a rescheduled third fight on October 9.

5:47 Anthony Joshua says he had set his sights on the Tyson Fury fight

Arum, Fury's US promoter, told Sky Sports: "Fury is the better fighter, he proved that in the first fight which was called a draw. He certainly proved it in the second fight.

"However, if you're in with someone like Wilder? You're in with someone who has a loaded gun. If he fires that gun and connects, watch out!

Who is more skilful? Clearly Tyson. Who has the harder punch? Clearly Wilder.

"I don't think there is any heavyweight in boxing who has the one-punch firepower that Wilder has.

"But who is the better fighter? Clearly Tyson. Who is more skilful? Clearly Tyson. Who has the harder punch? Clearly Wilder.

"If he connects, it is lights out.

"That makes it interesting."

Wilder's team are supremely confident that the Alabama man will gain destructive revenge.

Co-manager Shelly Finkel recently told Sky Sports: "I definitely believe that Deontay is going to win his title back by knocking out Tyson Fury."

Image: Malik Scott is planning Wilder's revenge mission

Wilder has quickly resumed his preparations with trainer Malik Scott, despite the fight being delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Fury's training camp.

He wrote on Instagram: "Another great session my Brotha @malikkingscott.

"This is about to be easy."

Fury vs Joshua - can it still happen?

Arum believes that Joshua and Fury could battle for all the world title belts at a UK stadium, if they both successfully retain their titles.

An arbitration judge ordered Fury to fight Wilder next, scuppering plans for a summer showdown in Saudi Arabia, but Arum dismissed the prospect of any fresh obstacles blocking the fight.

5:27 Anthony Joshua reveals he would be willing to settle his rivalry with Tyson Fury without any world titles on the line, in an exclusive interview on Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel.

He told Sky Sports: "My position is: if Fury and Joshua win, screw any mandatories!

"Fury vs Joshua is the fight that people want to see. Period. End of story.

"That is an easy fight to make. It is not a hard fight to make.

"We had the fight rolling. The central elements had been taken care of.

"There were no problems, really, on the deal.

"Why did the deal stall and not get finalised? In my opinion, overreaching.

"We were all in line: 'OK, do the fight in Saudi Arabia'.

"If we had struck a deal with the Saudis, the arbitrator would not have [ruled for Fury to fight Wilder instead].

"He would have allowed [Joshua vs Fury] to happen, and he would have given damages to Wilder.

"But there was no deal with the Saudis.

"That's what happened. It won't happen again.

"Before we negotiate outside of the UK, we will have strict rules as to who is part of the negotiating team."