Karriss Artingstall defeated by Sena Irie but receives bronze and Lauren Price guarantees another medal at Tokyo Games

Karriss Artingstall had to settle for a bronze medal after a split decision loss to Japan's Sena Irie in the featherweight semi-final in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old had set up a thrilling final round with a spirited fightback, but Irie received a 3-2 verdict from the judges.

Artingstall pushed out probing jabs in the first round but was caught by sharp counters from Irie.

Lashing in left hands, Artingstall troubled Irie with her sustained aggression in the second.

Artingstall sustained her relentless pressure, hammering in hooks, but Irie's crisp counters were enough to claim victory.

Image: Lauren Price has earned at least a bronze medal in Tokyo

Lauren Price secured another medal for Team GB's boxers after a dominant victory over Atheyna Bylon booked her place in the semi-finals in Toyko.

Price justified her reputation as the No 1 seed as she outclassed her Panamanian opponent, sealing a 5-0 victory on the scorecards to earn at least a bronze medal.

Image: Price completed a 5-0 victory over Atheyna Bylon

The 27-year-old, who is the world amateur champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will next face Holland's Nouchka Fontijn in the last four of the middleweight tournament.

Galal Yafai's progression to the quarter-finals was less comfortable as he edged out Patrick Chinyemba on a 3-2 split decision.

With the bout finely balanced, Yafai gained the recognition of the judges with his sharp counters in the third round.

Image: Galal Yafai reached the quarter-finals with a tense victory

Yafai can also earn at least a bronze medal in his next bout in the flyweight tournament.

But Luke McCormack exited the lightweight tournament in the last-16 after a unanimous decision loss to Cuba's Andy Cruz.

World amateur champion Cruz pulled ahead in a highly competitive opener as he caught McCormack with stiff jabs.

Image: Luke McCormack suffered a battling loss to Andy Cruz

McCormack pumped out punches in the second round, but Cruz replied with blurring combinations.

Both men traded fiercely at close quarters in the third, although Cruz emerged with victory.