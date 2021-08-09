Pat McCormack insists he and twin Luke will become world champions as pro boxers after Olympic adventure

Pat McCormack believes he and his twin brother Luke can progress from being Olympians to professional world champions.

Pat McCormack brought home a silver medal as part of Team GB's boxers' record six-medal haul from Tokyo 2020.

"I came here for gold and just missed out but in the pros I will definitely be aiming for a world title," McCormack told Sky Sports.

Pat McCormack lost the Olympic final

"It will take a few years to build into, but if you're not aiming for a world title then there's no pointing being in the game."

He reflected on the professional successes of the 2016 Olympians: "They have done unbelievably. Lawrence Okolie is world champion which couldn't be any better. Joshua Buatsi is pushing on for a world title.

"They are the cream of the crop.

"[The current Team GB Olympians] will be the next generation.

"Olympic medallists make very, very good pros so I'm looking forward to what the future brings.

"I've waited a long time to turn professional. With Covid-19 knocking back the Olympics, I should have been pro by now.

"I feel like my apprenticeship is done.

"I'm coming into my prime. I need more man strength. It will be perfect timing."

McCormack fell short of Olympic gold in the welterweight final against the veteran Cuban Roniel Iglesias, who became a back-to-back gold medallist and was competing at his fourth Games.

"It's a bit disappointing that it wasn't a gold medal," he said. "That's what I came for. Now that the dust has settled, I am proud of it.

"I've medalled at the World Championships, European Championships, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

"This was the last medal on the list and I'm ready for what's next.

"I felt the pressure. I stayed on since Rio so I knew that I'd have to get a medal or it would have been a waste of five years."

His twin brother Luke was also eliminated by a brilliant Cuban, Andy Cruz, in the lightweight round of 16.

Pat said about Luke: "His dream was never to go to the Olympics. But I was going so he thought: 'I may as well go!'

"His dream was always to be a professional world champion.

"He's got a great style for the pros - he has good punching power.

"He will be a world champion."