Daniel Dubois must make 'explosive' US debut to enter world heavyweight title contention, says Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois vowed to "throw even harder punches" and has been urged to "make a statement" by his promoter Frank Warren on his American debut.

The 23-year-old heavyweight will fight in the US for the first time against Joe Cusumano on the undercard to Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley on August 29.

Dubois has also lined up a potential fight against Trevor Bryan, the WBA 'regular' champion, and he told Sky Sports: "I want to keep winning. I want to have good fights.

"It's a waiting game, we have to see how it turns out.

"As long as I keep winning I will get my chance."

His promoter Warren told Sky Sports: "He's got to make a statement. Cusumano, in 19 wins has knocked out 17, and has never been stopped.

"Dubois really can do something explosive."

Image: Dubois has recovered from a loss to Joyce

Dubois recovered from his first career loss to Joe Joyce, during which his eye socket was broken, with a powerful second-round knockout of Bogdan Dinu in his most recent fight.

He said a link-up with new trainer Shane McGuigan will improve him: "I will be throwing even harder punches. It will be a good step up, a chance for us both to prove ourselves.

"These opportunities are all I need."

Image: Joshua vs Usyk, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The major world heavyweight titles all reside in the UK - Anthony Joshua will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO gold against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office, before Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder for the WBC belt on October 9.

Dubois said: "I favour Joshua but Usyk still has a good chance - he can box really well, he is an Olympic gold medallist. It makes for a good fight."

He added: "Fury has got Wilder's number. We'll see though. Deontay still has a puncher's chance."

Dubois promised to make his US debut memorable: "I'm excited for the experience. To be fighting out there will be a great show because these guys bring a lot of publicity and hype.

"To make a statement out there is what I want to do. To get people talking about me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fury says he will make Jake Paul pay for his personal comments and break every bone in his face!

"I will take my time, not go looking for a knockout, but when it comes it comes. If I do everything properly and not underestimate him, then I'll take him out then move on.

"I will make a big statement.

"[His opponent Cusumano] Had 19 fights so he knows what he's doing, he knows his way around the ring.

"He will be there to fight, to make a name for himself too. That's what I need, these kinds of fights.

"I need to win, to get back on track and keep building."

What next for Caroline Dubois?

Image: Caroline Dubois shone at the Olympics

Daniel's sister Caroline impressed at the Tokyo Olympics before the Team GB boxer suffered a harsh quarter-final loss.

A former Youth Olympics champion, the 20-year-old was edged out by a 3-2 split decision defeat to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee.

"She could have won it. She has proven herself so many times," Daniel said about his sister.

"She has stepped up. Her CV is, bar none, the best in the world."

Caroline will now decide whether to target the next Olympics in four years or turn professional now.

"She can go on to have a great career as a professional," her brother said.

"She can sit down, think clearly, and take her time."