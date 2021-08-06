Galal Yafai and Lauren Price will both become Olympic gold medallists, says Frazer Clarke

Galal Yafai and Lauren Price have been backed to win their Olympic finals and bring home gold medals by Frazer Clarke.

Yafai will fight Carlo Paalam of the Philippines on Saturday morning in the flyweight final before Price faces Li Qian of China in Sunday's middleweight final.

Team GB's boxers will bring home a guaranteed six medals from Tokyo 2020 but their hopes of capturing a gold rest on Yafai and Price's shoulders.

Image: Lauren Price fights for gold on Sunday

"I seriously think it's possible," team captain and bronze medallist Clarke told Sky Sports about Yafai and Price both winning.

He said about former international footballer and world champion kickboxer Price: "Fantastic again. There was a lot of rivalry in that [semi-final bout on Friday morning], a lot of pressure on her.

Image: Price is the No 1 seed in her division

"She has been the best in the world for a while.

"I really think she has what it takes to bring home a gold medal."

She is already a gold medallist at the World Championships, European Games, and Commonwealth Games.

Clarke said about Yafai: "One of my best friends. You form friendships and partnerships because you see what people go through.

Image: Yafai is a veteran of Rio 2016

"I couldn't be happier for him, despite his moaning!

"I'm over the moon for him to be in the final.

"He has set the Olympics alight just like Joshua Buatsi did in Rio. His performances have been tremendous.

"His brothers have been in his corner every fight even though they aren't here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Light-heavyweight silver medallist, Ben Whittaker says his competitive spirit did not allow him to appreciate his achievement on the podium

"Saturday is my birthday so I need him to pull through, otherwise my 30th will be remembered for the day that Galal wasn't successful in the Olympic final! But that won't happen.

"Olympic champion, Galal Yafai, I can see it coming."

'I knew the cut was bad!'

Super-heavyweight Clarke lost his semi-final fight to Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov, securing a bronze medal.

The fight was stopped in the third round due to a horrendous cut above Clarke's eye - the original damage had been sustained in his quarter-final win via headbutts from his opponent.

Image: A cut ended Frazer Clarke's hopes

"I was gutted," he said. "I knew the cut was bad, from experience. I was trying to stay on the blind side of the referee!

"I knew if he saw it, he would stop [the fight].

"They are bad cuts. I need to heal up and rest.

"I did what I came here to do. I got a medal, although it wasn't the colour I wanted."

Image: Clarke is a bronze medallist

Clarke said about his Olympic adventure after twice failing to qualify for London 2012 and Rio 2016: "It's a great feeling. I'm very proud for myself and my family.

"I am bursting with pride.

"Even after I knew I was getting a medal, I came for gold. Unfortunately it wasn't to be through circumstances beyond my control.

"I got cut.

"Pride is how I will look back at this. The experience has been amazing. I will look back with a smile on my face."