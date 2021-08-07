Michael Conlan dropped TJ Doheny as he triumphed on points in front of hometown fans in Belfast

Michael Conlan floored TJ Doheny in the fifth round while earning a unanimous decision as the Belfast fighter stayed on course for a world title fight with victory in front of his hometown fans at Falls Park

Image: Michael Conlan defeated TJ Doheny on points in Belfast

Michael Conlan has edged closer to a world title fight after dropping TJ Doheny during a convincing points victory in front of his hometown fans in Belfast.

The undefeated 29-year-old comfortably dealt with a step up in class against Doheny as he floored the former world champion with a body shot in the fifth round before receiving victory with scores of 116-111, 116-111 and 119-108.

Conlan had respectfully probed Doheny's defences in the early rounds, sending out stiff jabs and lashing in left hooks to the body.

Image: Conlan extended his unbeaten record to 16 victories

The Irish star intensified his assault in the fifth, sinking a hurtful shot into Doheny's ribs that forced the former IBF champion to take a knee.

But Doheny produced a spirited response as he fended off Conlan's attempts to force a stoppage and caught the local hero with a stinging left hand in the eighth.

Tyrone McKenna
Image: Tyrone McKenna produced a battling victory on the Belfast bill

Roared on by his raucous support, Conlan rammed in another body shot and bullied Doheny to the ropes in the final round to complete his 16th professional victory.

On the undercard, Tyrone McKenna was credited with a first-round knockdown of Jose Felix, then was floored himself in the third, but battled back to earn a unanimous decision with tallies of 97-91, 97-92 and 99-91.

