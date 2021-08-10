Jake Paul says fight against Tommy Fury is 'massive' but believes British rival lacks qualities of a 'real fighter'

Jake Paul says a future fight against Tommy Fury would be "massive" but has incited his British rival by accusing him of lacking the qualities of a "real fighter".

The social media sensation resumes his unbeaten professional boxing career when he faces former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland on Sunday, August 29.

Fury, who makes his US debut against Anthony Taylor on the Paul vs Woodley bill, believes the YouTuber will "run with his tail between his legs" from a fight.

But Jake Paul told Sky Sports: "If he can win, it's a massive fight.

"He comes from a legendary family name and background and the social media - I don't really know how he got famous. I think he did reality shows.

"It could potentially lead to a path where you see Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury."

Fury has already issued a threat to Paul, telling Sky Sports: "For every bad thing he has said, he will get a swift right hand for it.

"I will break every bone in his face."

But Paul replied: "It sounds like someone handed him a script for him to read off, 'I'm going to break every bone in his face!'

He doesn't have that real heart, that real fighter inside of him.

"He's got nothing real to say - 'You crossed the line, buddy!'

"This isn't sixth grade. This is the fight business, this is the boxing business.

"He boxes because he was told to do so by his dad. He doesn't have that real heart, that real fighter inside of him.

"He is doing this because it's something his brother did. It's something his dad did and he sees it as a way to make some money.

"If we ever get into the ring, I'm going to expose him."

Paul needed only a round to inflict a knockout on Ben Askren, another former UFC fighter, in his most recent bout, while he also stopped NBA star Nate Robinson and social media rival AnEsonGib.

The 24-year-old is now planning to progress towards the highest level in the sport.

"I'm just getting warmed up with what I can accomplish and a lot of fighters in my position would have continued to fight celebrities or YouTubers, or done all of that stuff," said Paul.

"No, I want to become a world champion and I'm taking the steps to get there.

"As fast as we get these fights signed and delivered, I'm there and I'm ready to fight.

"Tyron has been boxing for longer than me.

"Most people in my position and most professional boxers in my position like Tommy Fury are fighting guys who are 0-10, or are the garbage guy, who they pay to go in there and get knocked out.

"Tommy Fury's record of opponents is like 10-150 losses or 200 losses or something like that.

"I'm not fighting guys who are put in there to lose. I'm the real deal and people will see that."