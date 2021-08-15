Vergil Ortiz Jr overcomes difficulty to knock down Egidijus Kavaliauskas five times in a stoppage win

Vergil Ortiz Jr came through his toughest test so far against Egidijus Kavaliauskas by flooring him five times on Saturday night in Texas, but was also hurt himself.

The rising welterweight threat, 23, maintained his 100 per cent knockout ratio in his 18th fight against his most durable opponent yet to capture the attention of undefeated world champion Terence Crawford.

But Ortiz Jr had to endure a horrible moment in the second round where his unbeaten record hung by a thread - Kavaliauskas rocked him with an uppercut and a right hand.

Ortiz Jr found himself on the canvas but the referee ruled it was not a knock-down and that he had tripped on the bottom rope.

His response was perfect - in the next round a powerful jab put Kavaliauskas on the floor.

Kavaliauskas, whose only previous loss was in the ninth round against WBO champion Crawford, proceeded to force Ortiz Jr deeper into a fight than he had ever been.

But in the eighth round for the first time, Ortiz Jr spectacular knocked his rival down four more times to end the fight.

Firstly a jab to the body forced Kavaliauskas to take a knee. Then Ortiz Jr put him down again with an uppercut.

Kavaliauskas bravely rose for the fourth time in the fight but Ortiz Jr swarmed with powerful punches which crumpled him for the final time.

"They love throwing my name around," Crawford responded after he was called out by the impressive Ortiz Jr.