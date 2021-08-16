Manny Pacquiao says he almost agreed a deal with Amir Khan but still wants a battle in Britain

Manny Pacquiao admits he 'almost' agreed a deal with Amir Khan, but the Filipino star has revealed that he still hopes for a blockbuster fight in Britain.

Pacquiao can produce another epic world title triumph when he challenges Yordenis Ugas for the WBA 'super' welterweight title in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

The eight-weight world champion was repeatedly linked with a fight against Khan and has revealed that he nearly finalised terms.

Image: Pacquiao was linked with a fight against Amir Khan

"Almost that fight," Pacquiao told Sky Sports.

"Almost close to have that fight, but there was a problem about something.

"I will not disclose it."

Pacquiao had sparred with Khan in the past at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles as they shared the same trainer Freddie Roach.

But the boxing legend has warned that those sessions would have been meaningless, if they had settled their rivalry with a competitive bout.

"Fighting in the ring, inside the ring is different than training," said Pacquiao.

"Different than sparring or anything.

"Big difference."

Pacquiao did display his explosive skills against another of Britain's biggest names, Ricky Hatton, although his second-round knockout win was staged in Las Vegas rather than the UK.

But even at the age of 42, Pacquiao remains eager to receive a big-name bout on these shores.

"I hope that one day I could have a fight there," he said.

"I'm hoping that one fight in the UK."

