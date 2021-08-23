David Allen says he can still 'surprise' heavyweight rivals but admits fans 'won't see me again' if comeback fight ends in disappointment

David Allen says he can still "surprise" heavyweight rivals but admits boxing fans "won't see me again" if he fails to impress on his return from retirement.

Allen ends an 18-month absence from the ring with a fight against Italian Andrea Pesce on Friday in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old's career highlight remains a knockout of Lucas Browne, the former WBA champion, in April 2019, but the 'White Rhino' had decided to bow out of boxing in November 2020.

Allen, who has taken up coaching and management during his spell away from the sport, told Sky Sports: "I have probably trained harder for this fight on Friday than I have for every fight in my career, apart from Lucas Browne.

"I'm in the gym four or five times a day, because I'm in the gym twice myself, and I train my amateur boxers.

"I've definitely matured and to be a good trainer and a good manager, I realise now I am the leader. I need to be in good shape and be professional.

"I think over the years, I've definitely matured a lot. Things are different now. I'm not trying to become a world champion. I'm not trying to become a boxing superstar, I'm just trying to give back to boxing, and I think I'm doing that."

The Doncaster fighter now guides the careers of Levi Kinsiona, a lightweight contender, and Stevi Levy, an unbeaten super-bantamweight, who both also appear on Friday's bill.

If the hunger and everything is still there when the going gets tough, I could surprise a few people down the line.

Allen hopes his comeback will create more opportunities for his management stable, but he will quit the sport permanently if he produces an underwhelming performance in a few days.

"To be honest, I don't know what's left," said Allen. "I'm a bit older, got a few miles on the clock. Probably a bit more sensible.

"I'm probably not the same man that I once was, without a care in the world, and I just wanted to fight everybody.

"However, I'm in great physical shape, and if the hunger and everything is still there when the going gets tough, I could surprise a few people down the line.

"Just getting back into the ring will be a win for me.

"There's a lot of opportunities out there for me and the money is great, but I've got a bit of pride. I won't be seen flat on my back for a few quid, not a chance, so it will be a fight-by-fight basis.

"If there's zero left on Friday, then you won't see me again. I'm coming back in boxing, because the level I'm coming back at, I can definitely compete and win.

"But if I feel like the next step from that, I won't be able to compete and win, you won't see me again. I'm hoping there's something left, but I guess until I get in there, I won't know."

Allen pulled off a dramatic knockout of Nick Webb to spark a string of stoppage wins, ending in a victory over Browne, in a bill-topping battle at The O2.

He has vowed to deliver another destructive win this week, telling Sky Sports: "Every time I've hit someone, I've knocked them out.

"I've had 18 wins, 15 by stoppage. Friday's opponent, he isn't that good, so he's going to be hit.

"It's more than likely that he's going to go to sleep, and that's how it works.

"At the highest level, Whyte, Ortiz, Yoka, I've not been able to hit them. But anything below the top level, I catch up with them, I hit them, and more often than not, they are out for the count.

"I do expect the same to happen on Friday."