Joshua vs Usyk: Lawrence Okolie defends WBO cruiserweight title with Callum Smith and Campbell Hatton also on bill

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title on the Joshua vs Usyk undercard, with Callum Smith and Campbell Hatton also returning on a bumper bill.

Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Before the main event, Okolie makes the first defence of his WBO belt against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic after becoming champion with a crushing sixth round stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki in March.

Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo following a points loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez last December, which ended the Liverpudlian's reign as WBA super-middleweight champion.

Hatton, a 20-year-old lightweight prospect, can extend his unbeaten record to four victories when he takes on Spain's Izan Dura.

Image: Callum Smith is seeking new world title opportunities at light-heavyweight

Florian Marku attempts to build on his impressive stoppage win over Rylan Charlton in February as he challenges Maxim Prodan for the IBF International welterweight title.

Unbeaten Chicago middleweight Christopher Ousley also meets Russia's Khasan Baysangurov for the WBA intercontinental title.

Image: Campbell Hatton continues his pro career on Joshua vs Usyk bill

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "Joshua vs Usyk will be an unmissable evening of action, with Lawrence Okolie, Callum Smith and Campbell Hatton all featuring on a bumper bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"We've followed Lawrence Okolie's career since the start and he'll be determined to light up north London with an explosive defence of his WBO cruiserweight belt.

"Callum Smith is on a collision course with new world title rivals, having joined the light-heavyweight division, and Campbell Hatton continues his journey up the pro ranks with the help of Matthew and Ricky Hatton.

"AJ and Usyk then take centre stage as two Olympic gold medallists collide in the capital, in a hugely important world heavyweight title clash!"