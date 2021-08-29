Sam Maxwell defeats Akeem Ennis-Brown to become British and Commonwealth champion

Sam Maxwell claimed the British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles after a debatable points win over Akeem Ennis-Brown in Birmingham.
Maxwell had struggled to pin down the elusive Ennis-Brown in the early rounds, but the fight deteriorated into an ugly clash at close quarters, and the Liverpudlian received a unanimous decision with scores of 116-113, 115-114 and 116-113.
"I feel like I'm dreaming," Maxwell told BT Sport.
"I haven't fought in front of a crowd for about two years and I have dreamt of this since I was a kid.
"I felt the judges were scoring my cleaner shots.
"He's a good competitor, but it would be the same again. I just feel I have the beating of him."
On the undercard, Anthony Yarde stopped Alex Theran in the opening round to put his career back on track following a points loss to Lyndon Arthur in December.
Yarde quickly dropped Theran with a left hook to the ribs and the Colombian was soon counted out after he wilted to the canvas following another hurtful body shot.