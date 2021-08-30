Daniel Dubois knocks out Joe Cusumano in the first round of his heavyweight US debut

Latest quick-fire KO scored by the power-punching Daniel Dubois; he has now recorded two impressive stoppages since his eye injury

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 30 August 2021 07:51, UK

Daniel Dubois
Image: Daniel Dubois recorded a KO

Daniel Dubois flattened Joe Cusumano three times inside the first round to make an emphatic statement on his US debut on Sunday night in Cleveland.

The hugely powerful British heavyweight contender wasted no time in crumpling Cusumano to the canvas to end his night early.

The first knock-down came in response to Cusumano landing his own punch - Dubois roared back with a series of right hands which dropped his rival.

Dubois smashed Cusumano
Image: Dubois smashed Cusumano

Cusumano gamely continued but Dubois launched a flat-out assault which culminated in a chopping right hand, scoring a second knock-down.

The American was allowed to continue again but had barely rose to his feet before Dubois sent him crashing back down the floor.

It was an explosive performance from Dubois who has now registered two quick-fire stoppage wins since losing his unbeaten record and breaking his eye socket against Joe Joyce last year.

He racked up a 17th win, 16 by KO, and five inside the opening round.

