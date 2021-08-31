Tommy Fury's grudge fight against Jake Paul could be coming to Britain, says promoter Frank Warren

Jake Paul could settle his feud with Tommy Fury in Britain as promoter Frank Warren is eager to finalise terms for the fight to happen next.

The YouTuber defeated Tyron Woodley by split decision on Sunday night, then teased he could be spending some time away from the sport after tweeting that his updated status was 'Retired boxer.'

Fury sealed a points win over Anthony Taylor on the same bill in Cleveland before becoming embroiled in a confrontation with Paul, who signed a multi-fight deal with TV company Showtime in May.

Image: The YouTuber traded insults with Tommy Fury

"Yes, it could [happen next] and we'd try to get it in the UK," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports.

The British contender holds a seven-fight unbeaten record, but Paul, also undefeated in four bouts, has suggested that Fury is a less threatening opponent than Woodley.

Do you now consider @jakepaul a legitimate fighter?🤔 pic.twitter.com/KVegy2z6pN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 30, 2021

"Fury is supposed to be this big, tough guy from a legendary bloodline but I got in his face," said Paul while discussing their backstage row.

"I hired him to be here. I gave him an opportunity to shine.

"He is an easier fight than Tyron Woodley.

"People say he is a 'real boxer' so let's run it."

Image: Tommy Fury wants to settle his feud with Jake Paul

The social media star appeared to indicate that Fury could be part of his future plans by tweeting the question: "Should I make him my next son?"

Fury has given his own scathing account of the heated clash with Paul.

"If he didn't have his security team with him, he would have walked straight past me," said Fury.

"He is big in front of cameras but small by himself.

"There was a moment in that corridor, when everything was going off between his security and my team. It was just me and him.

"I looked dead into his soul. If the cameras aren't around, he doesn't want to know."

But Fury remains eager to share the ring with Paul in the next few months.

"If you want the fight, I'm ready to go," said Fury. "No running, no playing.

Image: The British contender defeated Anthony Taylor on points

"It's fine if you don't want the fight. Just say it. Put everyone's mind at rest.

"I want the fight.

"I've done my part, he did his part. Why not make the fight next? It's on the tip of everyone's tongues."