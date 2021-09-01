Sky Sports and BOXXER have announced an exciting new schedule of UK shows - and you can purchase tickets from September 2

Sky Sports and BOXXER have announced an exciting new schedule of UK shows and you can purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday September 2.

Chris Eubank Jr can edge closer to a world middleweight title fight when he takes on Sven Elbir at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 2.

You can buy tickets for the first two shows of the schedule from 10am on Thursday September 2nd

Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle

David Avanesyan also battles Liam Taylor for the European welterweight belt, while Richard Riakporhe reignites his explosive career in a clash with Krzysztof Twardowski, and cruiserweight rival Mikael Lawal collides with Steven Ward in a British title eliminator.

Buy tickets for BOXXER shows here!

Hughie Fury, Savannah Marshall and Lewis Ritson then all return on an action-packed evening at Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Image: Hughie Fury, Savannah Marshall and Lewis Ritson all return in Newcastle!

Fury risks his world heavyweight title ambitions against dangerous contender Christian Hammer, while Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against undefeated challenger Lolita Muyeza.

Ritson resumes his dramatic career on the same bill as local heavyweight talent Steve Robinson and welterweight prospect April Hunter, another hometown favourite.

Further details of more BOXXER shows will be confirmed in the coming weeks!