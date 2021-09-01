Sky Sports announces new boxing schedule with Top Rank and BOXXER

Sky Sports has announced details of its new generation of boxing coverage following deals with promotional companies Top Rank and BOXXER, revealing the first fights in a busy new boxing schedule and fresh fight formats.

September 11

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao - WBC super-featherweight title

September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title

October 2

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title

Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski

October 16

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 24

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

November 6

BOXXER tournament

December 18

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Sky Sports is now the place to watch live Top Rank events from the United States in the UK & Ireland, while the partnership with BOXXER will deliver fights from elite fighters from the UK. Following the partnership announcement in June, Sky Sports is also refreshing its boxing offering and brand with the aim of giving fight fans unparalleled access to the sport's leading pound-for-pound fighters from across the globe.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr tops the bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley

Starting list of BOXXER fighters:

Hughie Fury (heavyweight)

Steve Robinson (heavyweight)

Nick Campbell (heavyweight)

Richard Riakpohre (cruiserweight)

Mikael Lawal (cruiserweight)

Scott Forrest (cruiserweight)

Germaine Browne (super-middleweight)

Chris Eubank Jr (middleweight)

Brad Rea (middleweight)

Joe Pigford (super-welterweight)

Adam Azim (lightweight)

Hassan Azim (welterweight)

Lewis Ritson (super-lightweight)

Mark Dickinson (middleweight)

Savannah Marshall (middleweight)

Claressa Shields (middleweight)

Georgia O'Connor (super-welterweight)

Caroline Dubois (lightweight)

April Hunter (welterweight)

Ebonie Jones (bantamweight)

Image: Josh Taylor's undisputed world super-lightweight titles are at stake in Glasgow

Top Rank fighters include:

Josh Taylor (undisputed super-lightweight champion)

Oscar Valdez (WBC super-featherweight champion)

Jamel Herring (WBO super-featherweight champion)

Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez (IBF, WBA, WBO lightweight champion)

Terence Crawford (WBO welterweight champion)

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Joe Smith Jr (WBO light-heavyweight champion)

Mikaela Mayer (WBO super-featherweight champion)

Artur Beterbiev (IBF, WBC light-heavyweight champion)

Naoya Inoue (IBF, WBA super-bantamweight champion)

Ryota Murata

The first UK event of the new partnership with BOXXER takes place Saturday, October 2 when Wasserman Boxing athlete Chris Eubank Jr meets Sven Elbir at London's SSE ARENA, Wembley. They top a stacked card which features David Avanesyan defending his European championship against the UK's Liam Taylor, unbeaten since 2015, and cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returning from injury layoff to get back on the world title hunt.

Image: Savannah Marshall defends her world title at Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Two weeks later, on Saturday, October 16 Hughie Fury seeks to cement his position as a global top-10 heavyweight when he faces the heavy-handed Christian Hammer on a card featuring WBO champion Savannah Marshall and hugely popular Newcastle fan favourite Lewis Ritson at Utilita Arena, Newcastle.

Both events will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets on sale from 10am tomorrow via boxxer.com/tickets.

Undisputed super-lightweight world champion Josh "The Tartan Tornado" Taylor will defend his crown against WBO No 1 contender Jack 'El Gato' Catterall on Saturday, December 18 from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, live on Sky Sports and streaming exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

Taylor authored a boxing masterclass in May, defeating fellow unified world champion Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the first British boxer in the four-belt era to attain undisputed status. Ticket and undercard information for Taylor-Catterall will be announced shortly.

After 30 years in boxing, Sky Sports Boxing is starting a new chapter with Top Rank and BOXXER, with an exciting mix of elite-level and emerging fighters for Sky Sports boxing fans to watch.

Fight fans can also look forward to bouts from the likes of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, unified lightweight world champion Teófimo López, unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson.

Image: Vasiliy Lomachenko will target even more world titles

What's more, Sky's new coverage will feature some of boxing's best female fighters including a super-featherweight title unification showdown between Top Rank's Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche. In addition, Olympian Caroline Dubois, the up-and-coming star fresh from her exploits in Tokyo, also joins the ranks of BOXXER, alongside WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall and unified two-weight champion Claressa Shields. Claressa will be fighting on Sky Sports in the UK, after an agreement with Salita Promotions to fight on Boxxer shows.

Image: Claressa Shields will soon be back in action on Sky Sports

In addition to the new list of names, two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The four-year US output deal with Top Rank gives Sky Sports access to the US promoter's current stable of nine of the top 18 pound-for-pound fighters and a minimum of 18 US fight nights while through a four-year promotional deal with BOXXER, Sky Sports plans to show around 14 UK fight nights plus Pay-Per-View fights and new formats.

Image: Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office

As the new generation of boxing begins, Sky Sports, Top Rank and BOXXER are bringing fight fans a range of new formats with the aim of increasing competitivity in the ring. In addition to Pay-Per-View fights, viewers will have a feast of action in the form of Fight Nights and BOXXER Series Tournament shows. As well as high-quality boxing, the tournament shows will bring much more of an event feel to our screens in the hopes of attracting new audiences to the sport and they will also provide unparalleled opportunities for amateur boxers to fight on the big stage.

Alongside the British Boxing Board of Control, Sky is also furthering its commitment to grassroots boxing through a commitment to the development of up-and-coming fighters with plans to offer the live-streaming of amateur boxing events on the broadcaster's platforms.

The Tokyo Olympics and the heroics of Team GB showed once again how crucially important the amateur game is - whether at elite or at club level - where boxing gyms can act as youth centres. Sky Sports and BOXXER are committed to supporting grass roots boxing and will feature a series of amateur tournaments and an exciting new annual Cup match.

BOXXER Series events are one-night tournaments that provide opportunities and exposure for boxers across the UK, as part of a commitment to supporting the sport at a grassroots level in the UK. In partnership with Sky Sports Boxing, BOXXER Series events will be staged in every major UK city. Sky Sports and BOXXER have confirmed a BOXXER Series event for Saturday, November 6 at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool. Sky Sports has announced that award-winning TV and radio presenter Vick Hope has joined the Sky Sports Boxing team and will be the face of the BOXXER Series events.

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said: "We're excited to continue the rich Sky Sports Boxing legacy and take it into a new era. We founded BOXXER to make the professional sport more accessible and create better opportunities in the sport for fighters.

"This long-term deal with Sky allows us to take that mission to the next level. The strategy will put fans first; showcasing the best fights from around the world and building the sport in the UK."

Top Rank president Todd duBoef said: "Sky Sports has been the home to the biggest sporting events throughout UK for decades, and we look forward to bringing the world's biggest boxing events and star talent from around the world to UK boxing fans."

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: "We're thrilled to announce the first phase of our exciting new boxing schedule and we look forward to working closely with Top Rank and BOXXER to deliver the best fights to Sky Sports Boxing viewers, and to showcasing some of the best up-and-coming fighters in the UK. Sky Sports customers will have more access to boxing than ever before."