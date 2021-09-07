Mike Tyson is 'scared to fight' Evander Holyfield again, says Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh, who has offered 'a massive payday'

Mike Tyson fears being knocked out by his eternal rival Evander Holyfield so won't accept another fight against him, says Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh.

Tyson returned to the ring last year, then aged 54 for the first time in 15 years, to face fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

Holyfield, 58, is making a comeback on Saturday night at a week's notice by replacing Oscar De La Hoya, 48, in a fight against UFC great Vitor Belfort.

Kavanaugh exclusively told Sky Sports about Tyson: "We know he is trying to stage a fight with Lennox Lewis."

Lewis defeated Tyson in a world heavyweight championship fight in 2002.

Image: Mike Tyson notoriously bit Evander Holyfield during a world title fight

Kavanaugh added about Tyson: "We have been told that he is scared to fight Evander.

"There has been back and forth hoopla, there is a massive payday ready for Mike to fight on Thanksgiving. A massive payday, one of his biggest!

"But we can't seem to push it along.

"Now I have heard, from a number of reliable sources, that Mike is too scared. He thinks Evander would knock him out."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mike Tyson made an appearance in All Elite Wrestling - and didn't waste any time getting physical!

Holyfield stopped Tyson when they first fought in 1996 - their rematch a year later will forever be a part of boxing folklore because it ended with Tyson's disqualification for biting off a chunk of his rival's ear.

Holyfield, one of two men to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight, last boxed a decade ago.

"We have an offer out to Mike," Kavanaugh said about fighting Holyfield again.

Last year, Holyfield revealed to Sky Sports that he had not closed the door on his rivalry with Tyson.

He said: "I don't know, you would have to ask him!

Image: Mike Tyson returned for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr last year

"I wouldn't ask nobody to do anything they don't want to do. But it's for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it's a win-win-win."

David Haye, 40, will end his retirement to fight Joe Fournier on the undercard to Holyfield's return.

UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will also meet in the ring.

