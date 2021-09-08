David Haye: Donald Trump and his son will provide guest commentary on Evander Holyfield and Brit's fights

"I love great fighters and great fights," said Donald Trump who will commentate on the comebacks of David Haye, aged 40, and Evander Holyfield, 58; Haye comes out of retirement to face Joe Fournier, Holyfield takes on former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Wednesday 8 September 2021 12:24, UK

David Haye joins Johnny Nelson and says he will prove that even at 40 years of age, he's much better than Joe Fournier.

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr, will commentate on the boxing returns of David Haye and Evander Holyfield on Saturday night.

The former US president will provide commentary as Haye, aged 40, and Holyfield, 58, step back into the ring for separate fights in Florida.

"I love great fighters and great fights," said Trump who worked on the promotion of several Mike Tyson fights in the late-80s and early-90s.

During his presidency Trump pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion. Pictured with Deontay Wilder, Sylvester Stallone, Lennox Lewis
Image: During his presidency Trump pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion. Pictured with Deontay Wilder, Sylvester Stallone, Lennox Lewis

Haye is ending his retirement to take on his former friend Joe Fournier, an undefeated light-heavyweight, in a bout agreed during a holiday to Mykonos.

Holyfield is returning at a week's notice by replacing Oscar De La Hoya to fight UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

Trump was involved in some of Mike Tyson&#39;s fights
Image: Trump was involved in some of Mike Tyson's fights

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, also UFC greats, will meet inside the boxing ring and will also receive commentary from the Trumps.

Evander Holyfield says an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson would be a win-win for everyone.

Haye in line to fight a mystery legend

The former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion told Sky Sports "it's not a comeback" about his fight with Fournier on Saturday.

But Triller promoter Ryan Kavanaugh has told Sky Sports that talks have already started to pair Haye with a feted former icon.

"I couldn't tell you who it is," Kavanaugh teased.

Is it a British or American fighter?

"Both are on deck."

David Haye
Image: David Haye, 40, will end his retirement

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield or Lennox Lewis?

"It may be."

Is it an old rival from Ukraine?

"No."

Is it a boxing great or someone from the world of entertainment?

"The highest of the high."

So that means a former world heavyweight champion?

"If that is what you consider the highest of the high? You wouldn't be wrong."

