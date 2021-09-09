Evander Holyfield, aged 58, on Vitor Belfort ahead of his comeback fight: 'He's in trouble'

Evander Holyfield has admitted to taking a chance by returning to the boxing ring at the age of 58 on Saturday.

The legend will fight Vitor Belfort, an MMA icon, in Florida in a comeback fight after a decade retired.

Holyfield said: "We say: 'If you don't quit it will be alright'. Then you get older and start quitting. You stop taking care of yourself.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

"I was young at one point and didn't have bad habits.

"They say: 'You're taking a chance'. But you will never be successful in life if you don't take any chances.

"I realised that I was in good shape. If I don't get out of shape, I don't have to worry.

"If I was fighting in MMA, I would be in trouble. He's boxing - he's in trouble."

Holyfield and David Haye, who ends his retirement to fight Joe Fournier on the undercard, are the only two boxers ever to win cruiserweight and heavyweight world titles.

Holyfield had a brilliant 57-fight career featuring two meetings with Lennox Lewis and two with Mike Tyson (the rematch will forever be notorious because Tyson was disqualified for biting off a chunk of Holyfield's ear).

Holyfield is replacing Oscar De La Hoya, who is 48, at a week's notice for this comeback.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vitor Belfort says Evander Holyfield stepping in to replace Oscar De La Hoya is like 'upgrading from business class to first class'

The opponent Belfort, 44, is an all-time MMA great whose only previous boxing experience was a single bout 15 years ago.

Belfort said about his change in opponent: "I was upgraded from business class to first class. Evander is a first-class heavyweight.

"This is a huge opportunity. It's a legendary fight.

"We are merging two sports with legendary names. We have built our sports."

Holyfield vs Belfort and Haye vs Fournier will receive special commentary from Donald Trump, the former US president, and his son Donald Trump Jr.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Evander Holyfield says an exhibition fight with Mike Tyson would be a win-win for everyone

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

September 11

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao - WBC super-featherweight title

September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title

October 2

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title

Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski

Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward

October 16

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 24

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

November 6

BOXXER tournament

December 18

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title