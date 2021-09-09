Oscar Valdez reflects on 'difficult' build-up to WBC title fight after an 'adverse finding' in a pre-fight drug test

Oscar Valdez reflected on a 'difficult' build-up to his WBC title defence against Robson Conceicao after the Mexican had an 'adverse finding' in a pre-fight drug test.
Valdez tested positive for banned substance phentermine last month, although the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Gaming Commission and the WBC have ruled that the fight will go ahead in the early hours of Sunday at Casino Del Sol, Tucson.
"I'm very grateful to Top Rank, the Pascua Yaqui [Tribal Gaming Commission] for letting this fight proceed, and I've just been very concentrated," said Valdez, who defends his WBC super-featherweight title on Sky Sports.
SIZING EACH OTHER UP📏— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 9, 2021
Robson Conceicao looked much taller than Oscar Valdez at their first head to head in Tucson 😑
🥊@trboxing pic.twitter.com/rGRItDRnHY
"I've been very focused on not looking at anything negative out there. It has been a little difficult - I can't lie - but this is what we have to go through. This is what it's going to be.
"This is when you realise who the real people are around you, who are loyal to you and got your back. I realise that my family is No 1 and also my team.
"I have to thank everyone on my team, my manager, Frank Espinoza, and my trainer, Eddy Reynoso. My father has always been there with me.
"Just everyone who has been around supporting me during these tough times because it has been difficult. They had my back, and we know we did nothing wrong. We're going to be real concentrated for this fight."
Conceicao, a Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist, holds an amateur victory over Valdez and the Brazilian vowed to repeat this result in the professional ranks.
"When I fought him, it was a tough fight," said Conceicao.
"I fought him and the crowd, and it motivated me a lot and made me happy. Here we have the same thing. I fight against two opponents, him and the crowd - and I will be the winner.
"About the problem with the champion, what is done is done. There is no explanation, but I'm here to do my best and fight the greatest fight of my life."