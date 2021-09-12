David Haye outclasses Joe Fournier to win his comeback fight in Florida

David Haye comfortably out-boxed and knocked down Joe Fournier to win a unanimous decision on his return to the ring on Saturday night in Florida.

The former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion had ended his retirement of three years, aged 40, to step back between the ropes against a former friend in a fight agreed while on holiday in Mykonos.

Over the eight-round duration Haye was able to easily keep Fournier at bay and once sent him to the canvas.

His previous two fights, in 2017 and 2018, were stoppage losses to Tony Bellew where injuries played a crucial role in his demise.

But Haye was able to roll the clock back even further to mimic his prime, wearing trademark Union Jack shorts and ring-walking to 'Ain't No Stopping Us Now' before delivering a polished performance.

Although he didn't let go of any significant power shots, Haye was never troubled by Fournier's wild and inaccurate shots.

A jab at the end of the first round from Haye caught Fournier off balance and put him on the floor.

Haye's head movements and reflexes were enough to defend him against all of Fournier's attacks. He was content to largely only throw a jab.

Fournier was an undefeated light-heavyweight whose previous win was over a musician making their boxing debut and, in the ring with Haye, the difference was stark.

The judges scored the fight widely in Haye's favour (79-72, 79-72, 80-71).

Donald Trump, the former US president who was providing guest commentary, said: "Right now, the audience likes politics better."

