David Haye calls out Tyson Fury after his comeback win: ‘I know his kryptonite’

David Haye spectacularly called for a fight with Tyson Fury after winning on his comeback on Saturday night.

Haye out-boxed Joe Fournier to win a unanimous decision in Florida but claimed he had held back so he didn't gave away any secrets to Fury.

Haye, now 40, said: "There's one fighter I'd come back to professional boxing for. That's Tyson Fury.

Image: Haye twice withdrew from fighting Fury due to injuries

"That big fat dosser, I know his kryptonite, I know what he can't handle.

"He wants a fight? 'The Hayemaker' will come for you.

"When Tyson Fury really wants a challenge, the fans want to see it, the fans want to see Tyson Fury facing someone who can knock him out.

"I know that he knows it, his dad knows it, his uncle knows it."

Haye twice withdrew from scheduled fights with Fury due to injuries.

Image: David Haye called out Tyson Fury

While Fury has gone on to become the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion and own statement wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, Haye's career ended with two losses to Tony Bellew in 2017 and 2018.

But Haye, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion, insisted that three years of full rest means he is now injury-free and capable of seeking redemption against Fury.

"It's been in my mind for a long time, since 2013," Haye said. "The fight didn't happen, I got an injury.

"I've always wanted that fight. I've seen him get better and better. His reputation has got bigger and bigger.

"If I'm going to come back into boxing with a real fight, against someone special? That is the guy I know I can beat.

"I know his style. I know what he does well.

"My attributes don't work well for his style. Him and his team know that.

"They probably think I'm old so they probably will take the fight.

Image: Haye claimed he held back so he didn't give secrets away to Fury

"I'm looking for the biggest fight out there - and you get no bigger than 6ft 9in Tyson Fury.

"I'd only come back for Fury. I don't want to show him what I've got left. I was able to win this fight without showing 'the Hayemaker'."

Haye said about beating Fournier for his first win in five years: "I felt fresh, smart, my timing was good. Normally I knock people out straight away but I enjoyed myself.

"I could see shots coming but I hadn't done much sparring for this.

"I've hurt my body over the years. I needed rest. I needed my body to rejuvenate. I'm ready to do big things."

