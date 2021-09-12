Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in first round of boxing battle between UFC superstars

Anderson Silva face-planted Tito Ortiz with a big knockout in the opening round of their fight on Saturday night in Florida.
The 46-year-old UFC superstars had swapped the Octagon for the boxing ring but their clash was short-lived when Silva connected with two punches which wiped Ortiz out.
Ortiz had pressurised Silva, backed him into the corner and appeared to be in control, ready to let loose his own punches.
But Silva, with little space to manoeuvre, caught Ortiz with a flush right hook which immediately hurt him badly.
He followed it up with a left hand which crashed Ortiz to the canvas face-first.
The comprehensive defeat compounded a miserable boxing debut for Ortiz who had missed weight at the weigh-in and was forced to pay a fine directly to Silva for the fight to go ahead.
Silva's late-career rejuvenation inside the ring continues - he beat 60-fight veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earlier this year.
As well as his glittering UFC accomplishments, Silva debuted as a boxer with a knockout loss in 1998 then won a second fight in 2006 before returning to the sport this year.
