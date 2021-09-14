Derek Chisora: Anthony Joshua's management company 258 MGT sign heavyweight

Derek Chisora has joined 258 MGT, the management company owned by Anthony Joshua.

Chisora first met a young Joshua at the Finchley amateur gym, where he also met Ben Ileyemi, now the Boxing Advisor at 258.

"The game is still the same just with the new management team," Chisora said. "Looking forward to doing good business with 258. War Chisora!"

258 MGT managing director Freddie Cunningham said: "Derek has vast experience of the game and has seen the whole industry from the front-line. We are just really happy with all that experience. He feels the 258 team can add to what he is doing. We are excited to get going and looking to negotiate and build up to big fights before the year is out."

258 MGT chief operating officer David Ghansa said: "The partnership with Derek, his team and 258 is not one out of the blue. We have known each other for 20 years now, from inside the gym to outside we have been connected and always looked to help each other where we can. We are all really excited to formalise a working relationship, work with his existing team and create new opportunities for him."

Chisora most recently was left frustrated by a points loss to Joseph Parker, despite scoring a first-round knockdown.

Previously he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk who will next challenge Joshua for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

