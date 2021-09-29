Chris Eubank Jr on new skills taught by Roy Jones Jr: 'Expect more things that you haven't seen from me'

Chris Eubank Jr has promised to show new skills taught by the legendary Roy Jones Jr as his pursuit of Gennadiy Golovkin gathers pace.

Eubank Jr returns to action against Anatoli Muratov at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

His ultimate aim is a world title fight and a clash with veteran puncher Golovkin, but Eubank Jr believes he has a deeper arsenal of weapons to display.

He said about his trainer Jones Jr, the all-time boxing great who he was put into contact with via his father: "Me and Roy work great together. I am learning every day, even at the age of 31.

"You saw a little taster of things to come in my fight with Marcus Morrison.

"But there is a lot more.

"As each fight comes you will see more improvements, more things that you haven't seen from me in the past.

"I didn't know what to expect when I first showed up at his farm. I thought I'd hit the bag for five rounds, shadow-box, skip, see you tomorrow!

"Someone like Roy, a legend, I didn't think he would give me his time.

"I was completely wrong. He was onto me 100 per cent from the moment I walked in. I was amazed.

"I knew after the first day: 'This is the guy I need to spend time with'.

Image: Eubank Jr trains with Roy Jones Jr

"I've never had that. For most of my career I was left to my own devices. I am responsible and dedicated so I was able to make that work.

"Some guys need constant reminders. I never needed that, I would do it regardless.

"But having someone there to mesh everything together in the right way has been amazing.

"Everything has worked out way better than expected."

Eubank Jr courted criticism in his early career for never committing to a specific trainer, and preferring to be responsible for his own preparations with his father at close-quarters.

But the fight against Muratov will be his second with Jones Jr in his corner, a relationship which has now lasted 18 months.

The goal is to challenge Golovkin - the feted knockout puncher who holds the IBF title.

Eubank Jr said about Golovkin: "The fact that he is a world champion and, in the middleweight division, is the biggest name.

"That fight could have been made years back but didn't happen.

"We now have the opportunity to get the fight made.

"We will get it done within the next six months.

"Styles make fights, it couldn't be anything other than epic.

"I throw non-stop punches and he doesn't fight going backwards. Those styles clashing? What more do you want!

"You see guys in fights just trying to survive. Me and him would get straight into it."

He said about his return: "These are my last few years to make these fights happen.

"There are a lot of big names out there."

Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Anatoli Muratov on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports.