Terence Crawford to fight Shawn Porter for WBO welterweight title on November 20 in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford will have his toughest test yet against Shawn Porter in a WBO welterweight championship defence on November 20 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay.
Undefeated Crawford will have the opportunity to further his claim to be the world's No 1 pound-for-pound fighter against a former two-time champion.
This fight represents Crawford's best moment to showcase his sensational talents against another of the welterweight division's prime contenders.
In 2019, Porter stretched Errol Spence Jr, Crawford's ultimate rival, to a split decision after a brilliant back-and-forth battle.
Porter has never been stopped - his only three defeats came in world title fights to Kell Brook, Spence Jr and Keith Thurman.
He owns victories over Yordenis Ugas, who recently beat Manny Pacquiao, and Danny Garcia.
Crawford, who has 28 KOs in his 37 wins, has beaten British pair Brook and Amir Khan inside the distance.
A three-weight world champion, he formerly held the undisputed super-lightweight title (which now belongs to Josh Taylor).
Taylor vs Crawford next?
Taylor will first defend his belts against Jack Catterall on December 18, live on Sky Sports, in a homecoming to Scotland.
"Then, we hope, early next year we will be able to do a fight that will blow the lid off of everything in the UK," said Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes Taylor and Crawford.
"That would be Taylor challenging Crawford for the welterweight title."
Taylor said about Crawford: "I believe in my own ability. I believe I've fought better opposition than Crawford has, although Crawford is very, very good, he's elite level.
"But he hasn't fought the best opponents in his division. He's fought good fighters, good opposition, but I believe I fought at the better level. I fought better fighters on the way up."
