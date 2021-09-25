Joshua vs Usyk: Book a repeat of the world heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Book the repeats at 8am and 3pm on Sunday September 26 to watch Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 25 September 2021 23:44, UK

Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk
Image: Anthony Joshua defended his world titles against Oleksander Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua risked his world titles against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - book repeats at 8am and 3pm on Sunday.

Britain's heavyweight star defended his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Usyk on Saturday night, with the winner staying on course to become undisputed champion.

On an action-packed undercard, Lawrence Okolie defended his WBO cruiserweight title against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk repeats
Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk repeats

Lawrence Okolie
Image: Lawrence Okolie also defended his WBO title against Dilan Prasovic

Callum Smith returned against Lenin Castillo at light heavyweight, having stepped up a division to pursue another world title.

Trending

Campbell Hatton targeted the fourth victory of his unbeaten professional career against Sonny Martinez.

Florian Marku was also in action, challenging Maxim Prodan for the IBF international welterweight title.

Also See:

Watch Joshua vs Usyk repeats on Sunday at 8am and 3pm on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q