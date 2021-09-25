Joshua vs Usyk: Florian Marku defeats Maxim Prodan by split decision to claim IBF international welterweight title

Florian Marku settled his feud with Maxim Prodan with a split decision victory to claim the IBF international welterweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
After a bad-tempered build-up, Marku was far more composed inside the ring, pumping out an accurate jab to earn a split decision win with scores of 97-93 and 96-94, while the third judge bizarrely scored it 99-91 for Prodan.
Circling on the back foot, Marku quickly found his range, jolting back the Romanian's head with thudding jabs in the early rounds.
Prodan edged forward behind a high guard, but Marku picked him off with crisp combinations, and raised his gloves triumphantly after the sixth round.
Marku was briefly knocked off balance in the seventh, but the Britain-based fighter quickly regained command and lashed Prodan with a left hook in the final round to secure victory on two scorecards.
Earlier in the evening, Christopher Ousley clinched the WBA intercontinental middleweight title after a majority decision win over Khasan Baysangurov.
The unbeaten American contender produced a determined assault in the closing rounds to earn victory with two scores of 97-94, while the third judge scored it as a 95-95 draw.
