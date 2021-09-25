Joshua vs Usyk: Callum Smith knocks out Lenin Castillo in second round

Callum Smith defeats Lenin Castillo by a second-round stoppage, with the Dominican Republic fighter stretchered out of the ring after suffering a heavy knockdown on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard

Saturday 25 September 2021 19:49, UK

Callum Smith
Image: Callum Smith stopped Lenin Castillo in the second round

Lenin Castillo had to be stretchered out of the ring after suffering a dramatic knockout defeat to Callum Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dominican Republic fighter required hospital treatment following a heavy knockdown, which prompted the referee to swiftly wave off the bout in the second round.

Smith watched on with concern as medical staff attended to Castillo, who was conscious and talking after being taken from the ring on a stretcher.

Callum Smith
Image: Smith's celebrations were muted after the fight

After a points defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in December, Smith had decided to move up in weight, and he was making his light-heavyweight debut in north London.

The Liverpudlian had landed a big right hook in the opening round, quickly forcing Castillo onto the back foot.

Smith then brought a sudden ending to the bout as a right hand dropped Castillo heavily by the ropes.

