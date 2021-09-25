Joshua vs Usyk: Callum Smith knocks out Lenin Castillo in second round

Lenin Castillo had to be stretchered out of the ring after suffering a dramatic knockout defeat to Callum Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dominican Republic fighter required hospital treatment following a heavy knockdown, which prompted the referee to swiftly wave off the bout in the second round.

Smith watched on with concern as medical staff attended to Castillo, who was conscious and talking after being taken from the ring on a stretcher.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Image: Smith's celebrations were muted after the fight

After a points defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in December, Smith had decided to move up in weight, and he was making his light-heavyweight debut in north London.

The Liverpudlian had landed a big right hook in the opening round, quickly forcing Castillo onto the back foot.

Smith then brought a sudden ending to the bout as a right hand dropped Castillo heavily by the ropes.

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.