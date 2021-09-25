Joshua vs Usyk: Campbell Hatton clings on to unbeaten record with slender points win

Campbell Hatton clung on to his unbeaten record with a slender points victory over Sonny Martinez on the Joshua vs Usyk bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 20-year-old lightweight, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, was forced to dig deep for his fourth victory in his first six-rounder as he received a 58-57 tally from referee Marcus McDonnell.

Setting a brisk pace, Hatton unloaded early hooks in the opening round, but he was briefly troubled by a crisp combination from Martinez.

Hatton tried to stall Martinez's clever movement with body shots in the second, but the Uruguayan replied with a stiff uppercut in the third.

Marching forward, Hatton hammered away with hooks from either hand in the fourth, although Martinez shrugged off a couple of right hands and fired back with uppercuts in the fifth.

Both fighters traded wildly at close range in the final round, but Hatton had done just enough to clinch victory.

