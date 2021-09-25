Joshua vs Usyk: Lawrence Okolie retains WBO cruiserweight title after stopping Dilan Prasovic with body shot

Lawrence Okolie cruised to the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight championship after a body shot stoppage in the third round against Dilan Prasovic on Saturday night.

Okolie secured his 14th knockout in 17 wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.

He had won his world title by halting veteran Krzysztof Glowacki earlier this year, and made swift work of his first fight since then.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Image: Lawrence Okolie is now unbeaten in 17

A cuffing right hand to the side of the head from Okolie in the second round hurt Prasovic, who sank to the canvas to avoid the incoming onslaught.

Okolie still had time to land the same punch again before the end of the round.

A left hook to the liver in the next round then sent Prasovic spiralling onto the floor. Writhing in agony, he was unable to continue.

Okolie said: "I need the big names to get the best out of myself, unifications and the rest.

Image: Lawrence Okolie is looking to fight Mairis Briedis

"The better the person in front of me, the better my performance.

"The other champions would be trying to win so I could land a clinical shot to finish."

His trainer Shane McGuigan said: "He needs the guys to test him. Out of everyone we want Mairis Briedis the most.

"Ilunga Makabu has shown limitations. The best guy is Briedis. Let's get it at the end of the year."

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.