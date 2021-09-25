Joshua vs Usyk: Lawrence Okolie retains WBO cruiserweight title after stopping Dilan Prasovic with body shot

Lawrence Okolie said: "I need the big names to get the best out of myself, unifications and the rest. The better the person in front of me, the better my performance. The other champions would be trying to win so I could land a clinical shot to finish."

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Saturday 25 September 2021 21:19, UK

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic, WBO Cruiserweight Title, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London..25 September 2021.Picture By EDDIE KEOGH Matchroom Boxing
Image: Lawrence Okolie won via quick-fire KO

Lawrence Okolie cruised to the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight championship after a body shot stoppage in the third round against Dilan Prasovic on Saturday night.

Okolie secured his 14th knockout in 17 wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the undercard to Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.

He had won his world title by halting veteran Krzysztof Glowacki earlier this year, and made swift work of his first fight since then.

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic, WBO Cruiserweight Title, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London..25 September 2021.Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Image: Lawrence Okolie is now unbeaten in 17

A cuffing right hand to the side of the head from Okolie in the second round hurt Prasovic, who sank to the canvas to avoid the incoming onslaught.

Okolie still had time to land the same punch again before the end of the round.

A left hook to the liver in the next round then sent Prasovic spiralling onto the floor. Writhing in agony, he was unable to continue.

Okolie said: "I need the big names to get the best out of myself, unifications and the rest.

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic, WBO Cruiserweight Title, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London..25 September 2021.Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing.Lawrence Okolie wins
Image: Lawrence Okolie is looking to fight Mairis Briedis

"The better the person in front of me, the better my performance.

"The other champions would be trying to win so I could land a clinical shot to finish."

His trainer Shane McGuigan said: "He needs the guys to test him. Out of everyone we want Mairis Briedis the most.

"Ilunga Makabu has shown limitations. The best guy is Briedis. Let's get it at the end of the year."

